18 CSSB Tests Capabilities, Brings Fuel to Spangdahlem

Sgt. Robert Lewis, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, examines a dip stick to verify how much Jet-A1 fuel is in a M969 semi-trailer tanker at the Central Europe Pipeline System’s Bitburg, Germany depot, Sept. 29, 2023. The M969 semi-trailer tank is a fuel servicing tanker capable of receiving, transporting and depositing over 18,900 liters of fuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

