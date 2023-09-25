Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18 CSSB Tests Capabilities, Brings Fuel to Spangdahlem [Image 4 of 10]

    18 CSSB Tests Capabilities, Brings Fuel to Spangdahlem

    BITBURG, RP, GERMANY

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Maxwell Daigle 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Sgt. Robert Lewis, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, examines a dip stick to verify how much Jet-A1 fuel is in a M969 semi-trailer tanker at the Central Europe Pipeline System’s Bitburg, Germany depot, Sept. 29, 2023. The M969 semi-trailer tank is a fuel servicing tanker capable of receiving, transporting and depositing over 18,900 liters of fuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 09:44
    Photo ID: 8052833
    VIRIN: 230929-F-AC305-1946
    Resolution: 3538x2359
    Size: 6.2 MB
    Location: BITBURG, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Spangdahlem Air Base
    16th Sustainment Brigade
    JP-8
    18th Combat Sustainment Battalion
    52nd Logistics Readiness Sqaudron
    Central European Pipeline System

