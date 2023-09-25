Spc. Ryan Colombo, a motor transport specialist (left), and Sgt. Robert Lewis, a petroleum supply specialist, both assigned to the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, pour Fuel System Icing Inhibitor into Jet-A1 fuel in a M969 semi-trailer tanker at the Central Europe Pipeline System’s (CEPS) Bitburg, Germany depot, Sept. 29, 2023. Soldiers with 18 CSSB mixed several agents with Jet-A1 fuel drawn from CEPS in Bitburg to produce JP-8 jet fuel for the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron’s fuel storage at nearby Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 09:44
|Photo ID:
|8052832
|VIRIN:
|230929-F-AC305-1657
|Resolution:
|4614x3076
|Size:
|8.46 MB
|Location:
|BITBURG, RP, DE
This work, 18 CSSB Tests Capabilities, Brings Fuel to Spangdahlem [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Maxwell Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
