    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2023

    Photo by William Griffen 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers representing U.S. Army Futures Command receive information from an evaluator during a situational training exercise of the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2023. During the BSC, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on squad tasks, written exam and essay, and culminates with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen)

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

