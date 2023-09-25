Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise [Image 3 of 7]

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2023

    Photo by William Griffen 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Spc. Ousmane Drame, left, a native of Dakar, Senegal, and Staff Sgt. Jesse Hylton, a native of Interlachen, Florida, representing U.S. Army Futures Command, assess a route to their next point during a situational training exercise of the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2023. The competition tests the squads’ proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit team that is ready to fight and win, while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2023
    Date Posted: 10.01.2023 17:53
    Photo ID: 8052163
    VIRIN: 231001-A-GN091-1005
    Resolution: 4762x3175
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Hometown: INTERLACHEN, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

