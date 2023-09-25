U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise

Spc. Ousmane Drame, left, a native of Dakar, Senegal, and Staff Sgt. Jesse Hylton, a native of Interlachen, Florida, representing U.S. Army Futures Command, assess a route to their next point during a situational training exercise of the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2023. The competition tests the squads’ proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit team that is ready to fight and win, while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen)

