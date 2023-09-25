Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise [Image 1 of 7]

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2023

    Photo by William Griffen 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Competitors representing commands from across the Army navigate to their next point during a situational training exercise of the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2023. Each Soldier’s individual readiness is vital to the effectiveness of the squad and readiness of the Army as a whole. An important element in maintaining that edge is physical readiness: maintaining the level of fitness required to effectively perform your duties as a Soldier and a member of a team. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2023
    Date Posted: 10.01.2023 17:53
    VIRIN: 231001-A-GN091-1001
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

