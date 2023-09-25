Soldiers representing U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command, navigate to their next point during a situational training exercise during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2023. The BSC expands upon the established legacy of the Best Warrior Competition by highlighting tight-knit groups of professionals who treat each other with dignity and respect, have high esprit de corps and are highly trained. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2023 Date Posted: 10.01.2023 17:53 Photo ID: 8052164 VIRIN: 231001-A-GN091-1008 Resolution: 3508x2338 Size: 1.94 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.