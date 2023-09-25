Staff Sgt. Jesse Hylton, left, a native of Interlachen, Florida, and Spc. Ousmane Drame, a native of Dakar, Senegal, representing U.S. Army Futures Command, plot points on a map during the situational training exercise for the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2023. The Army is a people-based institution and individual Soldier readiness is the foundation of Army Readiness. The Army works every day to build an agile and adaptive Army of the future and the required tasks throughout this competition challenges the competitors to meet those standards. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2023 Date Posted: 10.01.2023 17:53 Photo ID: 8052167 VIRIN: 231001-A-GN091-1009 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 5.91 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Hometown: INTERLACHEN, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.