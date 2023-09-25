Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise [Image 7 of 7]

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2023

    Photo by William Griffen 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Jesse Hylton, left, a native of Interlachen, Florida, and Spc. Ousmane Drame, a native of Dakar, Senegal, representing U.S. Army Futures Command, plot points on a map during the situational training exercise for the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2023. The Army is a people-based institution and individual Soldier readiness is the foundation of Army Readiness. The Army works every day to build an agile and adaptive Army of the future and the required tasks throughout this competition challenges the competitors to meet those standards. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen)

