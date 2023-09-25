Sgt. Joshua Williams, a native of Kingston, Jamaica representing U.S. Army Futures Command, pulls security during a situational training exercise of the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2023. This event required squads to perform squad-level tasks as they navigated through Fort Stewart’s training area. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2023 17:53
|Photo ID:
|8052165
|VIRIN:
|231001-A-GN091-1006
|Resolution:
|4867x3245
|Size:
|3.99 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
