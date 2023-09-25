U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise

Sgt. Joshua Williams, a native of Kingston, Jamaica representing U.S. Army Futures Command, pulls security during a situational training exercise of the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2023. This event required squads to perform squad-level tasks as they navigated through Fort Stewart’s training area. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen)

