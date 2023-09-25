Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise [Image 5 of 7]

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2023

    Photo by William Griffen 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Sgt. Joshua Williams, a native of Kingston, Jamaica representing U.S. Army Futures Command, pulls security during a situational training exercise of the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2023. This event required squads to perform squad-level tasks as they navigated through Fort Stewart’s training area. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2023
    Date Posted: 10.01.2023 17:53
    Photo ID: 8052165
    VIRIN: 231001-A-GN091-1006
    Resolution: 4867x3245
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT