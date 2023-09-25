U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise

Sgt. Bradley Joseph, a native of Miami, Florida representing U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, navigates to his next point during a situational training exercise of the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2023. During the BSC, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on squad tasks, written exam and essay, and culminates with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen)

