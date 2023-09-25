Soldiers participate in a physical challenge event during the Army Best Squad Competition at Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. Soldiers embody the Army Warrior Ethos during this competition. The Warrior Ethos states, "I will always place the mission first. I will never accept defeat. I will never quit. I will never leave a fallen comrade." This Ethos is a set of principles by which every Soldier lives and embodies the squad mentality and spirit. This Ethos bonds the squad. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jonathon Downs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2023 Date Posted: 09.30.2023 19:53 Photo ID: 8051449 VIRIN: 230930-A-GV534-2010 Resolution: 5694x3796 Size: 991.61 KB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Physical Challenge [Image 15 of 15], by CPL Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.