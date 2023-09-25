U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Physical Challenge

Soldiers participate in a physical challenge event during the Army Best Squad Competition at Forsyth Park, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. This is the second year the Army has held this competition with revisions to meet the ever-changing needs of the Army to continue building cohesive teams. The Army’s Best Squad Competition expands upon the established legacy of the Best Warrior Competition by highlighting tight-knit groups of professionals who treat each other with dignity and respect, have high esprit de corps and are highly trained. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jonathon Downs)

