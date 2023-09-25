A Soldier participates in a physical challenge event during the Army Best Squad Competition at Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. Readiness is a priority for the Army. The Army is a people-based institution and individual Soldier readiness is the foundation of Army Readiness. The Army works every day to build an agile, adaptive Army of the future and the required tasks throughout this competition challenges the competitors to meet those standards. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jonathon Downs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2023 Date Posted: 09.30.2023 19:53 Photo ID: 8051447 VIRIN: 230930-A-GV534-2008 Resolution: 3005x4507 Size: 793.38 KB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Physical Challenge [Image 15 of 15], by CPL Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.