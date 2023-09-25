A Soldier participates in a physical challenge event during the Army Best Squad Competition at Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. Throughout the competition, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency test, hands-on squad tasks, written exam and essay, and culminates with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jonathon Downs)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2023 19:53
|Photo ID:
|8051443
|VIRIN:
|230930-A-GV534-2004
|Resolution:
|2773x4160
|Size:
|708.44 KB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Physical Challenge [Image 15 of 15], by CPL Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
