    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Physical Challenge [Image 4 of 15]

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Physical Challenge

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Jonathon Downs 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    A Soldier participates in a physical challenge event during the Army Best Squad Competition at Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. Throughout the competition, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency test, hands-on squad tasks, written exam and essay, and culminates with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jonathon Downs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 19:53
    Photo ID: 8051443
    VIRIN: 230930-A-GV534-2004
    Resolution: 2773x4160
    Size: 708.44 KB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Physical Challenge [Image 15 of 15], by CPL Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ArmyBestSquad

