    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Physical Challenge [Image 2 of 15]

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Physical Challenge

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Jonathon Downs 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    A Soldier participates in a physical challenge event of the Army Best Squad Competition at Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. Each Soldier’s individual readiness is vital to the effectiveness of the squad, and readiness of the Army as a whole. An important element in maintaining an edge is physical readiness: achieving the level of fitness required to effectively perform your duties as a Soldier and a member of a team. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jonathon Downs)

