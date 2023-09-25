A Soldier participates in a physical challenge event of the Army Best Squad Competition at Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. Each Soldier’s individual readiness is vital to the effectiveness of the squad, and readiness of the Army as a whole. An important element in maintaining an edge is physical readiness: achieving the level of fitness required to effectively perform your duties as a Soldier and a member of a team. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jonathon Downs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2023 Date Posted: 09.30.2023 19:53 Photo ID: 8051441 VIRIN: 230930-A-GV534-2002 Resolution: 2115x3172 Size: 302.21 KB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Physical Challenge [Image 15 of 15], by CPL Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.