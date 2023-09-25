U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Physical Challenge

Soldiers participate in a physical challenge event during the Army Best Squad Competition at Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. There are four tenets of a lethal squad; cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit, which includes physical, mental, social, and spiritual. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jonathon Downs)

