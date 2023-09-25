Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Physical Challenge [Image 6 of 15]

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Physical Challenge

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Jonathon Downs 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers participate in a physical challenge event during the Army Best Squad Competition at Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. Soldiers competing can earn their respective Expert Infantryman, Expert Solder, and Expert Field Medical Badges by meeting the specific requirements. These badges are awarded for mastery of critical tasks that build the core foundation of individual proficiency. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jonathon Downs)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 19:53
    Photo ID: 8051445
    VIRIN: 230930-A-GV534-2006
    Resolution: 4222x2815
    Size: 672.55 KB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Physical Challenge [Image 15 of 15], by CPL Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyBestSquad

