U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Physical Challenge

Soldiers participate in a physical challenge event during the Army Best Squad Competition at Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. Soldiers competing can earn their respective Expert Infantryman, Expert Solder, and Expert Field Medical Badges by meeting the specific requirements. These badges are awarded for mastery of critical tasks that build the core foundation of individual proficiency. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jonathon Downs)

Date Taken: 09.30.2023
Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US