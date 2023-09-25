Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Marrero assigned to Fort Irwin Dental Clinic Command completes the final events of the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic competition on Sept. 28, 2023, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Medics must be physically fit, mentally tough, and knowledgeable in various medical procedures and techniques. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 17:07
|Photo ID:
|8047919
|VIRIN:
|230928-A-CU183-2240
|Resolution:
|5932x3646
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Three [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Woodlyne Escarne
