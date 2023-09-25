2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Three

Sgt. Ryan DeForest, assigned to Reynolds Army Health Clinic, completes the final events of the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic competition on Sept. 28, 2023, at Fort Carson, Colorado. This event is a two-Soldier team competition that physically and intellectually challenges our best medics in a demanding and realistic simulated operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

