Staff Sgt. Eric Smith, assigned to Evans Army Community Hospital, completes the final events of the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic competition on Sept. 28, 2023, at Fort Carson, Colorado. We must do everything we can to ensure our fighting forces can operate at the extreme edge of the physical and cognitive domains, while maintaining resilience, focus and achieving mission success. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Date Posted: 09.28.2023 17:07 Photo ID: 8047917 VIRIN: 230928-A-CU183-5477 Resolution: 5277x3940 Size: 1.96 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Three [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Woodlyne Escarne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.