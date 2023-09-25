2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Three

Sgt. 1st Class Francisco Roman, assigned to Fort Irwin Dental Clinic Command participates in a grueling ruck march during the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic competition on Sept. 28, 2023, at Fort Carson, Colorado. This event is a two-Soldier team competition that physically and intellectually challenges our best medics in a demanding and realistic simulated operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

