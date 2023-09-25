Sgt. 1st Class Francisco Roman, assigned to Fort Irwin Dental Clinic Command participates in a grueling ruck march during the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic competition on Sept. 28, 2023, at Fort Carson, Colorado. This event is a two-Soldier team competition that physically and intellectually challenges our best medics in a demanding and realistic simulated operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 17:06
|Photo ID:
|8047914
|VIRIN:
|230928-A-CU183-6489
|Resolution:
|3636x3991
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Three [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Woodlyne Escarne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
