2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Three

The Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic contestants complete the final events of the competition on Sept. 28, 2023, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The West Best Medic Competition recognizes Soldiers, non-commissioned officers, and officers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

