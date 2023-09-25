Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Three [Image 9 of 12]

    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Three

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne  

    Medical Readiness Command, West

    The Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic contestants complete the final events of the competition on Sept. 28, 2023, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The West Best Medic Competition recognizes Soldiers, non-commissioned officers, and officers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 17:07
    Photo ID: 8047920
    VIRIN: 230928-A-CU183-2832
    Resolution: 5779x3929
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Three [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Woodlyne Escarne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Three
    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Three
    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Three
    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Three
    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Three
    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Three
    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Three
    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Three
    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Three
    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Three
    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Three
    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Three

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Be all you can be
    Best Medic Competition
    Medical Readiness Command West
    MRCWBestMedic
    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT