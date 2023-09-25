2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Three

Team three Soldiers, assigned to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, crosses the finish line of the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic competition on Sept. 28, 2023, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Training, such as this competition, is the foundation of a ready and responsive medical force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)
|09.28.2023
|09.28.2023 17:07
|8047925
|230928-A-CU183-2133
|6529x4353
|2.81 MB
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|2
|0
