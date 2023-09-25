2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Three

Team one Soldiers, assigned to Brooke Army Medical Center, complete brain stimulating exercises during the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic competition on Sept. 28, 2023, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The West Best Medic Competition recognizes Soldiers, non-commissioned officers, and officers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

