2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Three

Pfc. Emily Pacheco, assigned to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, rucks up a hill during the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic competition on Sept. 28, 2023, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The West Best Medic Competition recognizes Soldiers, non-commissioned officers, and officers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

