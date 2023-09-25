Misawa Air Base Hosts Chief of Space Operations

Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna coins U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Samuel Basham, 5th Space Warning Squadron detachment chief, during a visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 23, 2023. During the visit, Space Force leadership met and interacted with the Guardians assigned to 5th Space Warning Squadron and gained a deeper understanding of their operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

