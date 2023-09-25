Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Base Hosts Chief of Space Operations [Image 9 of 9]

    Misawa Air Base Hosts Chief of Space Operations

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna coins U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Samuel Basham, 5th Space Warning Squadron detachment chief, during a visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 23, 2023. During the visit, Space Force leadership met and interacted with the Guardians assigned to 5th Space Warning Squadron and gained a deeper understanding of their operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 20:33
    Photo ID: 8045723
    VIRIN: 230923-F-TG061-1199
    Resolution: 6026x4051
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Base Hosts Chief of Space Operations [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USSF
    CSO
    Space Force
    Chief of Space Operations
    Gen. Chance Saltzman

