Misawa Air Base Hosts Chief of Space Operations

Chief of Space Operations U.S. Space Force Gen. Chance Saltzman coins U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua Smith, 22nd Space Company Joint Tactical Ground Station operations noncommissioned officer in charge, during a visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 23, 2023. Saltzman coined Soldiers and Guardians alike for their superior performance and key leadership in the transfer of the JTAGS from the Army to the Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

