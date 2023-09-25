Chief of Space Operations U.S. Space Force Gen. Chance Saltzman coins U.S. Space Force Sgt. Evan Knight, 5th Space Warning Squadron Joint Tactical Ground Station crew chief, during a visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 23, 2023. Saltzman coined Soldiers and Guardians alike for their superior performance and key leadership in the transfer of JTAGS from the Army to the Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2023 Date Posted: 09.27.2023 20:33 Photo ID: 8045720 VIRIN: 230923-F-TG061-1157 Resolution: 6418x4283 Size: 2.73 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa Air Base Hosts Chief of Space Operations [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.