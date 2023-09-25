Chief of Space Operations U.S. Space Force Gen. Chance Saltzman talks to U.S. Space Force Specialist 4 Joshua Henriquez, 5th Space Warning Squadron Joint Tactical Ground Station operator, during a visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 23, 2023. During the visit, Space Force leadership met and interacted with the Guardians assigned to 5th Space Warning Squadron and gained a deeper understanding of their operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)
This work, Misawa Air Base Hosts Chief of Space Operations [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
