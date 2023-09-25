Chief of Space Operations U.S. Space Force Gen. Chance Saltzman coins U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Casey Bearden, 22nd Space Company Joint Tactical Ground Station system evaluator, during a visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 23, 2023. Saltzman coined Soldiers and Guardians alike for their superior performance and key leadership in the transfer of the JTAGS from the Army to the Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2023 Date Posted: 09.27.2023 20:33 Photo ID: 8045717 VIRIN: 230923-F-TG061-1132 Resolution: 6093x4066 Size: 2.18 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa Air Base Hosts Chief of Space Operations [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.