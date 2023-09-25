Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Air Base Hosts Chief of Space Operations [Image 1 of 9]

    Misawa Air Base Hosts Chief of Space Operations

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Chief of Space Operations U.S. Space Force Gen. Chance Saltzman talks to U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, during a visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 23, 2023. Saltzman visited the Joint Tactical Ground Station, which has operated at Misawa Air Base since 2008 and will soon be aligned under the Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 20:33
    Photo ID: 8045715
    VIRIN: 230923-F-TG061-1082
    Resolution: 3994x3195
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Base Hosts Chief of Space Operations [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Misawa Air Base Hosts Chief of Space Operations
    Misawa Air Base Hosts Chief of Space Operations
    Misawa Air Base Hosts Chief of Space Operations
    Misawa Air Base Hosts Chief of Space Operations
    Misawa Air Base Hosts Chief of Space Operations
    Misawa Air Base Hosts Chief of Space Operations
    Misawa Air Base Hosts Chief of Space Operations
    Misawa Air Base Hosts Chief of Space Operations
    Misawa Air Base Hosts Chief of Space Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSF
    CSO
    Space Force
    Chief of Space Operations
    Gen. Chance Saltzman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT