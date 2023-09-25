Chief of Space Operations U.S. Space Force Gen. Chance Saltzman talks to U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, during a visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 23, 2023. Saltzman visited the Joint Tactical Ground Station, which has operated at Misawa Air Base since 2008 and will soon be aligned under the Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2023 Date Posted: 09.27.2023 20:33 Photo ID: 8045715 VIRIN: 230923-F-TG061-1082 Resolution: 3994x3195 Size: 1.58 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa Air Base Hosts Chief of Space Operations [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.