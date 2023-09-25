Misawa Air Base Hosts Chief of Space Operations

Chief of Space Operations U.S. Space Force Gen. Chance Saltzman talks to U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, during a visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 23, 2023. Saltzman visited the Joint Tactical Ground Station, which has operated at Misawa Air Base since 2008 and will soon be aligned under the Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)
