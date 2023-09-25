Misawa Air Base Hosts Chief of Space Operations

Chief of Space Operations U.S. Space Force Gen. Chance Saltzman and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna participate in a roundtable meeting during a visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 23, 2023. The purpose of the roundtable was to discuss the critical Joint Tactical Ground Station mission, which is to provide real-time warning, alerting and cueing information on ballistic missile launches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)
