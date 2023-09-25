Chief of Space Operations U.S. Space Force Gen. Chance Saltzman and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna participate in a roundtable meeting during a visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 23, 2023. The purpose of the roundtable was to discuss the critical Joint Tactical Ground Station mission, which is to provide real-time warning, alerting and cueing information on ballistic missile launches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2023 Date Posted: 09.27.2023 20:33 Photo ID: 8045716 VIRIN: 230923-F-TG061-1096 Resolution: 5384x3365 Size: 1.63 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa Air Base Hosts Chief of Space Operations [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.