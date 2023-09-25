Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th SFS

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Malik Minniefield, left, 100th Security Forces Squadron response force member, and Col. Ryan Garlow, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, look at base access rosters at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 22, 2023. Minniefield explained to Garlow about the information on the rosters and the current procedures in place to ensure base security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
