U.S. Air Force 100th Security Forces Squadron Airmen and the 100th Air Refueling Wing command team conduct identification card checks at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 22, 2023. Security forces personnel serve as the frontline of defense for the U.S. Air Force and its assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2023 Date Posted: 09.27.2023 10:34 Photo ID: 8044201 VIRIN: 230922-F-XA271-1248 Resolution: 4809x3200 Size: 6.62 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th SFS [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.