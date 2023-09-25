U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, and Airman 1st Class Robert Henry Bansil, right, 100th Security Forces Squadron response force member, wait for the next vehicle during identification card checks at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 22, 2023. The 100th ARW command team fully integrated alongside defenders for a “Day in the Life” with 100th SFS Airmen. Day in the life is an initiative for the command team to connect with Airmen across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

Date Taken: 09.22.2023 Date Posted: 09.27.2023 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th SFS [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Christopher Campbell