U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alexander Elder, left, 100th Security Forces Squadron flight chief, Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, center, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, and Col. Ryan Garlow, right, 100th ARW commander, count ammunition at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 22, 2023. Elder explained that counting ammunition is for accountability purposes, ensuring no rounds end up missing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2023 Date Posted: 09.27.2023 10:34 Photo ID: 8044203 VIRIN: 230922-F-XA271-1346 Resolution: 5250x3493 Size: 13.41 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th SFS [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.