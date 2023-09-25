Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th SFS

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alexander Elder, left, 100th Security Forces Squadron flight chief, Col. Ryan Garlow, center, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, right, 100th ARW command chief, conduct a perimeter walk at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 22, 2023. Elder explained what defenders watch for and what could be considered abnormal during a patrol. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

