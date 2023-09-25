Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th SFS

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daja Dade, left, 100th Security Forces Squadron response force member, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, conduct identification card checks at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 22, 2023. 100th SFS Airmen serve as the first line of defense for RAF Mildenhall and its assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

