Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th SFS

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, Col. Ryan Garlow, center, 100th ARW commander, and Tech. Sgt. Alexander Elder, right, 100th Security Forces Squadron flight chief, gather before conducting a perimeter walk at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 22, 2023. Elder briefed the 100th ARW command team on what tasks they would complete during the patrol. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

