Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th SFS

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Tech. Sgt. Alexander Elder, right, 100th Security Forces Squadron flight chief, salute each other following the “Day in the Life” integration at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 22, 2023. Garlow coined Elder for giving the command team a thorough walkthrough of 100th SFS daily duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

