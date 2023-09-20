Sailors Stands Watch

U.S. Navy Gunner's Mate Seaman Bryce Stamey, from Mineral Wells, Texas, stands watch on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Puget Sound Sept. 24, 2023. Nimitz returns to its homeport in Bremerton, Washington, following a sustainment exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joseph M. Paolucci)

