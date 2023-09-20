Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Stands Watch [Image 7 of 7]

    Sailors Stands Watch

    WA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    U.S. Navy Gunner's Mate Seaman Bryce Stamey, from Mineral Wells, Texas, stands watch on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Puget Sound Sept. 24, 2023. Nimitz returns to its homeport in Bremerton, Washington, following a sustainment exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joseph M. Paolucci)

    IMAGE INFO

