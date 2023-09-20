Sailor Secures Aircraft

U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Cayden Hurtado, from Mineral Wells, Texas, secures a training aircraft on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Puget Sound Sept. 24, 2023. Nimitz returns to its homeport in Bremerton, Washington, following a sustainment exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Anthony Lagunes)

