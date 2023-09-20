Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2023

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Cayden Hurtado, from Mineral Wells, Texas, secures a training aircraft on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Puget Sound Sept. 24, 2023. Nimitz returns to its homeport in Bremerton, Washington, following a sustainment exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Anthony Lagunes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 09:52
    Photo ID: 8040268
    VIRIN: 230924-N-CM203-1036
    Resolution: 4731x3154
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Secures Aircraft [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    secure
    Nimitz
    CVN 68

