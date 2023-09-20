U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Kyler Younge, from Honolulu, prepares an aircraft elevator to be lowered from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Puget Sound Sept. 24, 2023. Nimitz returns to its homeport in Bremerton, Washington, following a sustainment exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Anthony Lagunes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2023 Date Posted: 09.25.2023 09:52 Photo ID: 8040265 VIRIN: 230924-N-CM203-1007 Resolution: 3788x2525 Size: 1.58 MB Location: WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Prepares ACE [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.