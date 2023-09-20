U.S. Navy Sailors stand watch on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Puget Sound Sept. 24, 2023. Nimitz returns to its homeport in Bremerton, Washington, following a sustainment exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joseph M. Paolucci)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2023 Date Posted: 09.25.2023 09:52 Photo ID: 8040270 VIRIN: 230924-N-KV075-1005 Resolution: 3691x4409 Size: 1.77 MB Location: WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Stand Watch [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.