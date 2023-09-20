Sailor Prepares to Shift Colors

U.S. Navy Quartermaster 2nd Class Kalee Bosley, from Las Vegas, Nevada, prepares to shift colors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while returning to home port in Bremerton Washington Sept. 24, 2023. Nimitz returns to its home port in Bremerton, Washington following a six-week underway. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist MCSN Tomas R. Valdes)
