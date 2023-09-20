U.S. Navy Quartermaster 2nd Class Kalee Bosley, from Las Vegas, Nevada, prepares to shift colors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while returning to home port in Bremerton Washington Sept. 24, 2023. Nimitz returns to its home port in Bremerton, Washington following a six-week underway. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist MCSN Tomas R. Valdes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2023 Date Posted: 09.25.2023 09:52 Photo ID: 8040269 VIRIN: 230924-N-EJ277-1003 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.7 MB Location: WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Prepares to Shift Colors [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.