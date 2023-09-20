Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Prepares to Shift Colors [Image 5 of 7]

    Sailor Prepares to Shift Colors

    WA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    U.S. Navy Quartermaster 2nd Class Kalee Bosley, from Las Vegas, Nevada, prepares to shift colors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while returning to home port in Bremerton Washington Sept. 24, 2023. Nimitz returns to its home port in Bremerton, Washington following a six-week underway. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist MCSN Tomas R. Valdes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 09:52
    Photo ID: 8040269
    VIRIN: 230924-N-EJ277-1003
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Prepares to Shift Colors [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

