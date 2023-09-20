Nimitz Returns to Homeport

U.S. Navy Senior Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Jason Williams, from Gary, Indiana, speaks to Sailors in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while moored at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton (NBK-B) Sept. 24, 2023. Nimitz returns to its homeport in Bremerton, Washington following a sustainment exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brittney Camacho-Pietri)

