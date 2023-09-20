Nimitz Returns to Homeport

A U.S. Navy Sailor observes the Puget Sound from the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) Sept. 24, 2023. Nimitz returns to its homeport in Bremerton, Washington, following a sustainment exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brittney Camacho-Pietri)
|09.24.2023
|09.25.2023 09:52
|8040264
|230924-N-AB310-1002
|4181x2787
|1.78 MB
|WA, US
|1
|0
