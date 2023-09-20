Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Returns to Homeport

    Nimitz Returns to Homeport

    WA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    A U.S. Navy Sailor observes the Puget Sound from the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) Sept. 24, 2023. Nimitz returns to its homeport in Bremerton, Washington, following a sustainment exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brittney Camacho-Pietri)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Returns to Homeport [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

