Sailor fires shot line.

230914-N-AS506-1201 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 14, 2023) A sailor fires a shot line from the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as the ship prepares to moor at Naval Air Station North Island. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Timothy Meyer)

