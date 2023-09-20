Sailor Heaves In Line

230914-N-ZQ263-1003 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 14, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Ahmari Bridges, from Portland, Ore., heaves in line aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Lagadi)
