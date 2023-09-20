230914-N-EJ277-1132 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 14, 2023) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Blake Graham, left, from Spokane, Wash., and Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Brayan Rivera, from Sacramento, Calif., shift colors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tomas Valdes)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2023 08:59
|Photo ID:
|8039267
|VIRIN:
|230914-N-EJ277-1132
|Resolution:
|4534x3021
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Shift Colors [Image 20 of 20], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT