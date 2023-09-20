Sailors Take Advancement Exam

230914-N-YS933-1123 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sep. 14, 2023) A sailor takes the Navy-wide advancement exam aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lorenzo Fekieta-Martinez)
